Knights to Host Inaugural HBCU Night Presented by Truist on Friday, September 2nd

August 30, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights are pleased to partner with Johnson C. Smith University to host HBCU Night presented by Truist on September 2 at Truist Field. The inaugural event will take place as the Knights host the Durham Bulls in a 7:04 p.m. game from Uptown Charlotte.

Gates for the game will open at 6:00 p.m. and the first 2,000 fans will receive a special HBCU T-Shirt. The night will feature special pre-game performances by the Golden Bullettes as fans enter the ballpark. In addition, there will be a pre-game, on-field performance by Blue Satin from JCSU. The ceremonial first pitch of the night will be thrown by Dr. Jemayne King, a JCSU professor. Dr. King was a contributing author to "The New York Mets and Popular Culture" book, which is enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Throughout the night, fans can expect performances by Divine 9 from JCSU, as well as a special appearance from Smitty, JCSU's beloved mascot. After the game, the JCSU Drumline will perform for fans on the field. Following the performance, the Knights will light up the Uptown Charlotte skyline with post-game fireworks presented by Truist and WBT Radio.

For more information about this inaugural event, as well as information on purchasing tickets to Friday's game, please visit www.CharlotteKnights.com. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 704-274-8300 or at the Truist Field ticket office, located at 324 S. Mint Street.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.