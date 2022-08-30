Singleton's Blast Lifts Sounds Past Redbirds
August 30, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Jon Singleton drilled a three-run blast in the eighth inning to lift the Nashville Sounds to a come-from-behind 5-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. The win boosted Nashville's lead in the International League West Division to 3.5 games with 26 games remaining.
Trailing 3-2 into the bottom of the eighth, Sal Frelick started the rally with a leadoff walk. Brice Turang drew a one-out walk and the pair executed a double steal to put runners at second and third. With two outs in the inning, Singleton hit the first pitch he saw from Genesis Cabrera into The Band Box in deep right field to give the Sounds a 5-3 lead.
Reliever Jake Cousins entered for the top of the ninth and quickly dispatched the Redbirds in order to seal the win and improve Nashville's record to 75-48.
The Sounds trailed 3-0 after allowing a three-spot in the top of the fourth inning, but that is all Memphis mustered at the plate.
Nashville's first run of the night came on a double play ball in the bottom of the fifth to make it 3-1. They closed the gap to 3-2 when Mario Feliciano drilled a solo home run off the batter's eye in straightaway center field to start the bottom of the seventh.
Following Josh Lindblom's quality start (ND, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 5 BB, 5 K), the bullpen trio of Zack Brown, Luis Perdomo and Jake Cousins kept the Redbirds off the board the rest of the way. Perdomo picked up his second win of the year and Cousins earned his first save.
Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Ethan Small (6-4, 3.54) starts for Nashville against right-hander Thomas Parsons (9-3, 4.81) for Memphis. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
Josh Lindblom (6.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 K) turned in his third consecutive quality start and seventh of the season.
Of Jon Singleton's (1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI) 21 home runs this year, eight have given the Sounds the lead...he also collected his team-leading 20th multi-RBI game of the season.
Nashville improved to 25-4 when their starter goes at least 6 innings... and 34-7 when hitting 2+ home runs.
Esteury Ruiz's 17-game hitting streak came to an end with his 0-for-4 night at the plate.
