Toledo Blanks Wings Tuesday Night, 3-0

August 30, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings lost the first game of their home stand against the Toledo Mud Hens 3-0 on Tuesday night.

RHP Tommy Romero (6-5) made his debut for the Red Wings on the bump tonight. He threw 2.1 innings, allowed 2 earned runs on 2 hits and struck out 3.

The Red Wings brought in RHP Matt Brill for relief with 1 out in the second inning. He threw 1.1 innings, walking and striking out 3 before exiting with the bases loaded. The Wings called on *LHP Francisco Perez *who got out of the jam and threw 1.1 scoreless innings while striking out and walking 1.

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, RF Nick Banks ripped a double to right center, this extended the Wings extra-base hit streak to 11 games. But, *Banks *was never pushed across the plate.

LHP Matt Cronin *came into relieve *Perez and threw 2.1 innings. He gave up 1 earned run on 2 hits and fanned 2. He also walked 1 hitter.

The Wings then sent out RHP Curtis Taylor to throw the eighth. He didn't allow any runs or hits and ended the inning with an electric strike him out/throw him out double play. He struck out 2 and didn't allow any hits in his scoreless 2 innings of work.

With 1 out in the bottom of the eighth, LF Andrew Stevenson drilled a single into right field to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

With the Wings pitching staff adding another 11 strikeouts to their cache, they have now recorded double-digit strikeouts in 11 of their last 16 games, and 9 or more K's in 18 of their last 19 games.

After being shutout for the first time since August 2nd against the Columbus Clippers, the Wings look to bounce back Wednesday afternoon at 1:05pm. They'll call on RHP Patrick Murphy (2-3) to take the rubber.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.