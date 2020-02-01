Wells Heads Back to Bakersfield
February 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that Edmonton has reassigned goaltender Dylan Wells to the Condors from Wichita.
Wells, 22, appeared in last night's 6-3 loss to Allen. The second-year netminder out of St. Catharines, Ontario was selected in the fifth round (#123) by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
Wells played a four-year career for the Ontario Hockey League's Peterborough Petes. In 2016-17, he went 33-15-2 with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.
Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder goaltender Dylan Wells
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 1, 2020
- Allen Claims High Scoring Affair, 7-6 - Wichita Thunder
- Great Eight: Maclise, Appleby Lead 'Blades to 8th Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Lose Lead, Prevail in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Orlando Splits Weekend Series with 5-2 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Have Five-Game Winning Streak Halted by Fuel - Toledo Walleye
- Blades Use Early Push to Get by Rays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Win 6-4 at Greenville - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Roll Past Railers 6-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Furious Rally Ties Game, But Swamp Rabbits Fall - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Reading Scores 5 in 2nd, Gooch with 2 More for 6-2 Win - Reading Royals
- McNicholas Grants Wishes with Overtime Winner - Maine Mariners
- Indy Closes out Weekend with 3-2 Win over Toledo - Indy Fuel
- Beast Overwhelmed in Saturday Night Loss - Brampton Beast
- Thunder Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Mariners, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Win 18th Straight Home Game - Newfoundland Growlers
- Wells Heads Back to Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Nailers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Allen Hosts Wichita on McDonald's Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Greenville. Feb 1, 2020 - Utah Grizzlies
- Calendar Flips, Same Opponent Saturday for Royals - Reading Royals
- Americans Win First of a Home and Home with Wichita - Allen Americans
- IceMen Fight for Big Win in Penalty Marred Contest - Jacksonville IceMen
- Oilers Tie Game in Final Minute Before Falling in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Earn Crucial Standings Point in Overtime Loss - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Storm Back for 3-2 Overtime Win over Rush in Sellout - Idaho Steelheads
- Late Nailers Power-Play Goal Gives Solar Bears 3-2 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.