Late Nailers Power-Play Goal Gives Solar Bears 3-2 Loss

February 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHEELING, W.Va. - The Orlando Solar Bears (19-18-5-1) scored two power-play goals, but the Wheeling Nailers (20-18-5-0) scored a late goal with the man advantage to break a 2-2 tie and send Orlando to a 3-2 loss on Friday night at WesBanco Arena.

Alexey Lipanov gave the Solar a 1-0 lead when he snapped a shot from the left circle over the glove of Alex D'Orio at 10:58 of the first period.

Ryan Scarfo redirected an Alex Butcher shot through Zachary Fucale at 14:51 of the second period to tie the score.

The Nailers took their first lead of the game at 3:05 of the third period with a shorthanded tally, as Myles Powell slipped the puck past Fucale.

The Solar Bears went on an extended power play when Aaron Titcomb was given a major penalty and a game misconduct for cross-checking Trevor Olson at 4:25; Olson got revenge when he deflected Eric Drapluk's shot past D'Orio at 9:20 for his 14th of the season to tie the score at 2-2.

A slashing penalty to Dylan Fitze at 14:56 put the Nailers on the power play, and the hosts converted when Cam Brown fired the puck through the legs of Fucale at 15:51 for the eventual game-winner.

Fucale took the loss with 23 saves on 26 shots against; D'Orio picked up the win with 34 stops on 36 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Cam Brown - WHL

2) Alex D'Orio - WHL

3) Myles Powell - WHL

OTHER NOTABLES:

The Solar Bears went 6-5-1-0 in the month of January

Olson recorded a goal for the second straight game; he led Orlando in scoring for the month with 14 points (9g-5a) in 12 games, and his nine goals led the Eastern Conference for the month

Lipanov's goal was his team-leading fifth power-play goal of the season; the rookie ranks tied for third among first-year players in power-play tallies

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their four-game road trip with their second game against the Nailers on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:35 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

