Late Nailers Power-Play Goal Gives Solar Bears 3-2 Loss
February 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
WHEELING, W.Va. - The Orlando Solar Bears (19-18-5-1) scored two power-play goals, but the Wheeling Nailers (20-18-5-0) scored a late goal with the man advantage to break a 2-2 tie and send Orlando to a 3-2 loss on Friday night at WesBanco Arena.
Alexey Lipanov gave the Solar a 1-0 lead when he snapped a shot from the left circle over the glove of Alex D'Orio at 10:58 of the first period.
Ryan Scarfo redirected an Alex Butcher shot through Zachary Fucale at 14:51 of the second period to tie the score.
The Nailers took their first lead of the game at 3:05 of the third period with a shorthanded tally, as Myles Powell slipped the puck past Fucale.
The Solar Bears went on an extended power play when Aaron Titcomb was given a major penalty and a game misconduct for cross-checking Trevor Olson at 4:25; Olson got revenge when he deflected Eric Drapluk's shot past D'Orio at 9:20 for his 14th of the season to tie the score at 2-2.
A slashing penalty to Dylan Fitze at 14:56 put the Nailers on the power play, and the hosts converted when Cam Brown fired the puck through the legs of Fucale at 15:51 for the eventual game-winner.
Fucale took the loss with 23 saves on 26 shots against; D'Orio picked up the win with 34 stops on 36 shots against.
THREE STARS:
1) Cam Brown - WHL
2) Alex D'Orio - WHL
3) Myles Powell - WHL
OTHER NOTABLES:
The Solar Bears went 6-5-1-0 in the month of January
Olson recorded a goal for the second straight game; he led Orlando in scoring for the month with 14 points (9g-5a) in 12 games, and his nine goals led the Eastern Conference for the month
Lipanov's goal was his team-leading fifth power-play goal of the season; the rookie ranks tied for third among first-year players in power-play tallies
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their four-game road trip with their second game against the Nailers on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:35 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 1, 2020
- Calendar Flips, Same Opponent Saturday for Royals - Reading Royals
- Americans Win First of a Home and Home with Wichita - Allen Americans
- IceMen Fight for Big Win in Penalty Marred Contest - Jacksonville IceMen
- Oilers Tie Game in Final Minute Before Falling in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Earn Crucial Standings Point in Overtime Loss - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Storm Back for 3-2 Overtime Win over Rush in Sellout - Idaho Steelheads
- Late Nailers Power-Play Goal Gives Solar Bears 3-2 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.