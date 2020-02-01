Mavs Smothered by Four-Goal Second Period, Lose 5-1 to Tulsa

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks gave up four goals in the second period to the Tulsa Oilers, which ended up being the difference in the game as the Mavericks lost 5-1 in front of 5,289 fans at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena Saturday night. Derek Pratt scored his first goal as a Maverick.

First Period

-Kansas City goal: Derek Pratt (1) at 19:48. Assisted by Bryan Lemos and Matt Schmalz.

-Shots: Tulsa 14, Kansas City 14

Second Period

-Tulsa goal: Miles Liberati (7, PP) at 4:54. Assisted by Jared Thomas and Danny Moynihan.

-Tulsa goal: Jack Nevins (7) at 14:33. Assisted by Adam Pleskach.

-Tulsa goal: Charlie Sampair (11) at 16:36. Assisted by JJ Piccinich and Liberati.

-Tulsa goal: Thomas (5) at 17:55. Assisted by Robby Benson and Cam Knight.

-Goalie change: Nick Schneider on for Tyler Parsons at 17:55.

-Shots: Tulsa 11, Kansas City 6

Third Period

-Tulsa goal: Moynihan (15) at 17:08. Assisted by Thomas.

Notes & Streaks

-The Mavericks are now 0-21-1-0 when trailing after two periods.

-Pratt's goal was his first goal this season.

-Tyler Parsons made 21 saves on 25 shots. Nick Schneider stopped eight of nine.

-The Mavericks finished zero-for-four on the power play and zero-for-one on the penalty kill.

-Attendance: 5,289

The Mavericks now hit the road to Wheeling, West Virginia to face the Wheeling Nailers Tuesday night at WesBanco Arena. Faceoff is 6:05 p.m.

