Mavs Smothered by Four-Goal Second Period, Lose 5-1 to Tulsa
February 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks gave up four goals in the second period to the Tulsa Oilers, which ended up being the difference in the game as the Mavericks lost 5-1 in front of 5,289 fans at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena Saturday night. Derek Pratt scored his first goal as a Maverick.
First Period
-Kansas City goal: Derek Pratt (1) at 19:48. Assisted by Bryan Lemos and Matt Schmalz.
-Shots: Tulsa 14, Kansas City 14
Second Period
-Tulsa goal: Miles Liberati (7, PP) at 4:54. Assisted by Jared Thomas and Danny Moynihan.
-Tulsa goal: Jack Nevins (7) at 14:33. Assisted by Adam Pleskach.
-Tulsa goal: Charlie Sampair (11) at 16:36. Assisted by JJ Piccinich and Liberati.
-Tulsa goal: Thomas (5) at 17:55. Assisted by Robby Benson and Cam Knight.
-Goalie change: Nick Schneider on for Tyler Parsons at 17:55.
-Shots: Tulsa 11, Kansas City 6
Third Period
-Tulsa goal: Moynihan (15) at 17:08. Assisted by Thomas.
Notes & Streaks
-The Mavericks are now 0-21-1-0 when trailing after two periods.
-Pratt's goal was his first goal this season.
-Tyler Parsons made 21 saves on 25 shots. Nick Schneider stopped eight of nine.
-The Mavericks finished zero-for-four on the power play and zero-for-one on the penalty kill.
-Attendance: 5,289
The Mavericks now hit the road to Wheeling, West Virginia to face the Wheeling Nailers Tuesday night at WesBanco Arena. Faceoff is 6:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 1, 2020
- Four-Goal Second Period Lifts Oilers over Mavericks - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Roar Back to Force Overtime in Cincinnati - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mavs Smothered by Four-Goal Second Period, Lose 5-1 to Tulsa - Kansas City Mavericks
- 10,686 Toss Record 8,763 Bears as Glads Stomp Norfolk - Atlanta Gladiators
- Allen Claims High Scoring Affair, 7-6 - Wichita Thunder
- Great Eight: Maclise, Appleby Lead 'Blades to 8th Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Lose Lead, Prevail in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Orlando Splits Weekend Series with 5-2 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Have Five-Game Winning Streak Halted by Fuel - Toledo Walleye
- Blades Use Early Push to Get by Rays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Win 6-4 at Greenville - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Roll Past Railers 6-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Furious Rally Ties Game, But Swamp Rabbits Fall - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Reading Scores 5 in 2nd, Gooch with 2 More for 6-2 Win - Reading Royals
- McNicholas Grants Wishes with Overtime Winner - Maine Mariners
- Indy Closes out Weekend with 3-2 Win over Toledo - Indy Fuel
- Beast Overwhelmed in Saturday Night Loss - Brampton Beast
- Thunder Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Mariners, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Win 18th Straight Home Game - Newfoundland Growlers
- Wells Heads Back to Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Nailers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Allen Hosts Wichita on McDonald's Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Greenville. Feb 1, 2020 - Utah Grizzlies
- Calendar Flips, Same Opponent Saturday for Royals - Reading Royals
- Americans Win First of a Home and Home with Wichita - Allen Americans
- IceMen Fight for Big Win in Penalty Marred Contest - Jacksonville IceMen
- Oilers Tie Game in Final Minute Before Falling in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Earn Crucial Standings Point in Overtime Loss - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Storm Back for 3-2 Overtime Win over Rush in Sellout - Idaho Steelheads
- Late Nailers Power-Play Goal Gives Solar Bears 3-2 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavs Smothered by Four-Goal Second Period, Lose 5-1 to Tulsa
- Mavs Grab Last Second Win in OT, Schultz Gets First Career Victory
- Mavericks Relieve John-Scott Dickson of Head Coaching Duties
- Mavericks Announce No Season Ticket Price Increases for 91 Percent of Seats Next Season
- Pope's Hat Trick Buries Mavs as KC Drops Tuesday Night Contest against Kalamazoo