Four-Goal Second Period Lifts Oilers over Mavericks

February 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





INDEPENDENCE, MO - Tulsa spoiled the weekend for the Mavericks, winning 5-1 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on Saturday.

The weekend trend of last-minute goals continued at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena when Derek Pratt scooped the puck up in the neutral zone, leading to a breakaway on which the defenseman scored his first goal of the season, a short-side top shelf snipe over Devin Williams with just 12 seconds left in the opening period.

Tulsa tied up the affair when Miles Liberati ripped a power-play blast from the blue line through the five hole of Tyler Parsons. The goal gives the Oilers power-play goals in back-to-back games. Roughly 10 minutes later, Jack Nevins looked Parsons off on the two-on-one before blasting a slap shot off the far post and into the back of the net, giving the Oilers their first lead of the week. Charlie Sampair added to the Tulsa lead 2:03 later when he flew around the entire zone and deposited the puck over a sprawled Parsons on the wraparound. Jared Thomas stepped up with his first goal since being activated from injured reserve, powering toward the net, faking a shot and opening up Parons for the Oilers' third goal in a 3:22 span, leading to a goalie change for the Mavericks.

Danny Moynihan made it five unanswered goals, receiving and depositing a cross-zone pass from Thomas past Nick Schneider 17:08 into the final period. The goal gives Moynihan a team-leading 15 goals on the season.

Tulsa now heads to Indianapolis to face off against the Fuel on Feb. 7 before traveling to Memorial Coliseum to battle the Fort Wayne Komets.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.