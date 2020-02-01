Steelheads Storm Back for 3-2 Overtime Win over Rush in Sellout

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (25-15-7) erased an early two-goal deficit and finished the comeback in a 3-2 overtime win over the Rapid City Rush (24-17-4) on Friday night from CenturyLink Arena in front of 5,228 fans, the ninth sellout of the season.

Despite offensive control for a majority of the first period, the Rush sprang ahead with the only two tallies. Rush forward Tyler Poulsen's shot off the post found a friendly bounce at 14:30 to pinball into the net for the initial goal, and just over two minutes later at 16:49, forward Brennan Saulnier crashed the net for a finish from a rebound to double the advantage, 2-0.

The Steelheads took control statistically in the second period on the offensive side, and they were rewarded with their first tally of the night. Steelheads captain A.J. White knocked down a blue line shot by forward Will Merchant and flipped a backhanded shot over the goaltender's left pad at 14:52, cutting the lead in half at 2-1.

An early power play in the third period led to the tying goal for the home side. At 2:58, Steelheads forward Marc Olivier-Roy found defenseman Brady Norrish open below the right circle after stepping up from the blue line for a one-time shot, leveling the score and eventually forcing overtime, 2-2. In the extra period, Norrish led Steelheads forward Brett Supinski during a 2-on-1, and Supinski banked a shot from below the goal line off the back of the waiting goaltender and across the line at 2:28, securing the 3-2 comeback overtime win.

Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (19-7-5) denied 25 of 27 shots in the win, while Rush netminder Gordon Defiel (1-2-1) stopped 40 of 43 shots in the overtime loss.

