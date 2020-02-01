Oilers Tie Game in Final Minute Before Falling in Overtime

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Oilers lost 2-1 in overtime at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on Friday. The Oilers tied the contest in the final minute, but allowed the game-winning goal with 13 seconds remaining in overtime.

Mavericks newcomer Matt Schmalz opened the scoring early in the game, tipping home a Rocco Carzo power play chance just 3:38 into the game. Kansas City dominated the shots early in the contest under new head coach Kohl Schultz, but the Oilers exited the frame out shooting Kansas City 9-8.

Both goaltenders had a light load in the second period. Parsons stopped six of six shots, and Olle Eriksson Ek saved all seven chances thrown his way.

Parsons looked destined for the shutout, but Adam Pleskach tipped a point shot from J.J. Piccinich on a six-on-four power play with 45 seconds remaining. The goal was Tulsa's first power play goal since Jan. 12, and it gave Tulsa points in eight of their last nine games.

The goalies shined once again in the overtime period. Eriksson Ek was especially impressive, stopping eight of nine shots before being foiled by a back-door tap in from rookie forward Bryan Lemos with just 13.3 seconds until a shootout.

Tulsa returns to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 1 for a rematch against the Mavericks.

