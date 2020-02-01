ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Wheeling's Titcomb fined, suspended

Wheeling's Aaron Titcomb has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #568, Orlando at Wheeling, on Jan. 31.

Titcomb was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking under Rule #59.5 at 4:25 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Titcomb will miss Wheeling's game vs. Orlando tonight (Feb. 1).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Florida's Neuber fined, suspended

Florida's Kyle Neuber has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of actions in ECHL Game #574, Florida at Greenville, on Jan. 31.

Neuber is fined and suspended under Rule #70.3 and Rule #70.10 for leaving the player's bench to start an altercation at 20:00 of the third period.

Neuber will miss Florida's games at South Carolina (Feb. 1), vs. Orlando (Feb. 5), vs. Greenville (Feb. 7 and Feb. 8) and at Orlando (Feb. 9).

Greenville's Marcinew fined, suspended

Greenville's Matt Marcinew has been suspended pending a review and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #574, Florida at Greenville, on Jan. 31.

Marcinew was assessed a game misconduct under Rule #53.4 at 5:50 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipine.

Marcinew will miss Greenville's games vs. Utah tonight (Feb. 1) and vs. Atlanta tomorrow (Feb. 2). Any further discipline will be announced following a hearing with the ECHL Hockey Operations Department next week.

Greenville's Monfredo fined

Greenville's Mike Monfredo has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #574, Florida at Greenville, on Jan. 31.

Monfredo is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of slashing infractions at 20:00 of the third period.

Fort Wayne, Jacksonville discipline

The ECHL is reviewing the incident at 9:21 of the second period in ECHL Game #583, Fort Wayne at Jacksonville, on Jan. 31. Discipline will be announced next week, pending hearings with the ECHL Hockey Operations Department.

