Beast Overwhelmed in Saturday Night Loss
February 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND - The St. John's Maple Leafs scored six goals in the middle frame as they rolled over the Brampton Beast 6-1 on Saturday night.
The Brampton Beast returned to the Mile One Centre on Saturday night for the second straight game against the Newfoundland Growlers. Brampton had dropped a 5-0 decision the previous night.
The Growlers also wore special throwback jerseys and became the St. John's Maple Leafs for the evening tilt between the two Canadian clubs.
The first period saw the Beast and Maple Leafs exchange some scoring chances but both Alex Dubeau and Parker Gahagen held the line between the pipes to keep it a scoreless affair.
The Beast, on the back of three straight power plays, outshot the Maple Leafs 11-5 after the first 20 minutes of play.
The Maple Leafs took control in the second frame with six total goals through the 20 minutes. Brampton did find twine and it was off the stick of Dan Leavens. The forward streaked into the zone and fired his 21st of the season past Gahagen at 2:45.
Brampton found themselves down 6-1 after 40 minutes of play and behind in shots 24-18. Alex Dubeau was pulled in favour of Andrew D'Agostini for the reminder of the contest in the middle frame.
The third would bring more chances but neither side would give an inch. The Maple Leafs would cruise to a 6-1 win over the Beast after a fully sixty minutes of play.
Gahagen would pick up his second win in as many days. Dubeau would be tagged with the loss.
Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Johnston (NFL) 2) Woods (NFL) 1) T. Bradley (NFL) The Beast ended the contest scoreless in three power play attempts. The Maple Leafs went one-for-three. The Beast will stay on the road and will take on the Maine Mariners for the next three games.
Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Johnston (NFL) 2) Woods (NFL) 1) T. Bradley (NFL) The Beast ended the contest scoreless in three power play attempts. The Maple Leafs went one-for-three. The Beast will stay on the road and will take on the Maine Mariners for the next three games.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.