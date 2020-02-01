IceMen Fight for Big Win in Penalty Marred Contest

February 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - Mike Hedden's goal just 26-seconds into overtime lifted the Jacksonville Icemen to a 4-3 victory over the Fort Wayne Komets at Veterans Memorial Arena Friday evening. John Albert scored twice for the Icemen

The two teams combined for 136 penalty minutes. A total of eight fighting majors and six game misconducts were handed out in the contest.

The Icemen and Komets close out their four game season series with a 2-0-2 split. All four games were decided in overtime.

The Icemen now travel to Norfolk, Virginia to battle the Admirals next weekend (February 7 & 8) Fans can catch all game broadcasts at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV

---

