IceMen Fight for Big Win in Penalty Marred Contest
February 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Mike Hedden's goal just 26-seconds into overtime lifted the Jacksonville Icemen to a 4-3 victory over the Fort Wayne Komets at Veterans Memorial Arena Friday evening. John Albert scored twice for the Icemen
The two teams combined for 136 penalty minutes. A total of eight fighting majors and six game misconducts were handed out in the contest.
The Icemen and Komets close out their four game season series with a 2-0-2 split. All four games were decided in overtime.
The Icemen now travel to Norfolk, Virginia to battle the Admirals next weekend (February 7 & 8) Fans can catch all game broadcasts at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV
---
Flexible ticket packages and discounted group tickets are on sale now. Contact 904-602-7825 for more information.
The 2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 1, 2020
- Calendar Flips, Same Opponent Saturday for Royals - Reading Royals
- Americans Win First of a Home and Home with Wichita - Allen Americans
- IceMen Fight for Big Win in Penalty Marred Contest - Jacksonville IceMen
- Oilers Tie Game in Final Minute Before Falling in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Earn Crucial Standings Point in Overtime Loss - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Storm Back for 3-2 Overtime Win over Rush in Sellout - Idaho Steelheads
- Late Nailers Power-Play Goal Gives Solar Bears 3-2 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.