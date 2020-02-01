Cyclones Lose Lead, Prevail in Overtime
February 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (29-11-6-0) clipped the Kalamazoo Wings, 4-3 in overtime, on Saturday night. Forward Pascal Aquin led the way with a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, while forwards Mason Mitchell and Nate Mitton each potted lone markers for the Cyclones, who improve to 6-6 in overtime games this season.
Cincinnati struck early and often in this one, getting on the board 9:56 into first when a point shot from defenseman Tobie Bisson was deflected in by Mitchell to put the Cyclones up, 1-0. That lead became 2-0 about two and a half minutes later when Mitton came down the right side on a 2-on-1 rush, and he snapped in a shot past Wings goaltender Jake Hildebrand to give Cincinnati a two-goal advantage.
The Cyclones capped off their monster period at the 13:57 mark while shorthanded, when Aquin came down the right wing on an odd-man rush, and fired in a shot from the near circle to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.
In the second period, Kalamazoo turned up the pressure offensively, outshooting the Cyclones, 12-6, in the frame. The Wings got on the board late in the frame when forward Justin Kovacs lit the lamp to trim the Cincinnati lead to 3-1 after two periods.
Kalamazoo continued their forward motion in the third, and battled all the way back to tie the game on a pair of goals from forward Zach Diamantoni to even things up, 3-3, and force overtime.
In the extra session, Cincinnati had several quality scoring chances, and outshot the Wings by a 5-1 margin in the frame. With 1:07 left in the frame, Cincinnati collected their second-consecutive- overtime win when Aquin came down the ice and buried his second goal of the game to seal the 4-3 overtime victory.
Cincinnati outshot the Wings, 35-24, with goaltender Michael Houser steering aside 21 in the win. The 'Clones head to Indy on Tuesday night to take on the Fuel, with the face-off slated for 7:05pm ET.
