Furious Rally Ties Game, But Swamp Rabbits Fall

Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Kamerin Nault (right) vs. the Utah Grizzlies

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Down 4-0 in the first period, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored four unanswered goals to draw even at the halfway point of regulation. However, Mitch Maxwell scored with just two and a half minutes remaining in the third period, and Ty Lewis added an empty-net goal to give the visiting Utah Grizzlies a 6-4 win over Greenville on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Yuri Terao, forced out high in the offensive zone, flipped a shot from the point, and Maxwell got inside position on the defense and tipped the puck past goaltender Jake Theut to give Utah the lead in the waning moments of regulation. Lewis scored at the 18:25 mark to put the game away.

It was Michael Pelech's goal that gave Greenville hope in the final 30 seconds of the first period, down by what looked to be a commanding lead by the visitors. John Furgele snapped a shot from the point, and Pelech tipped the puck in the slot to give Greenville life.

Pelech continued to lead the way heading into the second period with a strip steal to begin the frame. Jake Horton took the dish and lifted a backhander over the fallen Ouellette to cut the lead in half.

Karl El-Mir and Kamerin Nault scored within a minute and six seconds of each other as the Swamp Rabbits completed the comeback to tie the game.

Greenville outshot Utah 20-5 in the second period.

It was the first period that was mostly all Utah. The Grizzlies outshot the Swamp Rabbits 15-9 and struck twice in the opening eight minutes.

Jack Jenkins opened the scoring on a fortuitous bounce off the end wall. The puck slipped in front and Jenkins, while falling away from the net, lifted a backhander over Theut to open the scoring. Former Swamp Rabbit J.C. Brassard scored his own goal just over two minutes later off the rush.

Brandon Saigeon and Griffen Molino posted goals as the Swamp Rabbits lost track of defensive coverage out in front of the net. Greenville had a power play in the midst of that span, but was unable to cash in.

Neither team could score on the combined six power play opportunities on the evening.

