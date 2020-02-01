Allen Claims High Scoring Affair, 7-6

February 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





ALLEN, TX - Wichita held two separate leads down the stretch, but Allen battled back and won a high scoring contest on Saturday night, 7-6, at the Allen Event Center.

Peter Crinella led the way with three points while Billy Exell and Garrett Schmitz each had two.

The Thunder got off to a hot start as four different players found the back of the net. Just 49 seconds in, Crinella found Shaquille Merasty right in front of the crease and he buried a one-timer to make it 1-0. Allen tied it four minutes later as Tyler Sheehy connected with a power play tally. Zach Borsoi recorded his first goal as a pro to re-take the lead at 7:27. He fired a shot from the right point that got through traffic past Dereck Baribeau. At 13:40, Schmitz knocked down a clearing attempt at the Allen line, skated down the slot and beat Baribeau to increase the lead to 3-1. Crinella made it 4-1 with a power play goal at 15:33. He was given a seam pass and one-timed it in for his 13th of the year.

Alex Breton potted his 8th of the season just 46 seconds into the second to cut the lead to 4-2. At 10:46, Les Lancaster fired one just underneath the bar past Mitch Gillam to cut the lead to 4-3. Exell connected on his 4th of the year at 11:59 and re-gained a two-goal lead for the Thunder.

In the third, Allen outscored the Thunder 4-1 in the frame and took its first lead of the game. Jack Sadek scored at 2:15 to cut the lead to 5-4. Tyler Sheehy fired a wrist shot from the deep slot to tie the game at 5:02. Crinella connected on his second power play goal of the contest at 7:32 to give the Thunder a 6-5 advantage. Just over a minute later, Brett Pollock made it a 5-5 game as he sent pass towards the net and it got through Gillam. Joshua Lammon scored at 10:20 to make it 7-6, which was the Americans first lead of night. He knocked a rebound out of the air that initially hit Gillam and batted it past him. The Thunder argued that it was hit with a high stick, but there would be no review. Allen held on late and walked out with a 7-6 victory.

Wichita has power play goals in three-straight games. Crinella had two goals and an assist. Exell and Schmitz each had a goal and an assist.

Wichita returns home on Wednesday night to host the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.