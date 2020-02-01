Allen Hosts Wichita on McDonald's Night in Allen

February 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, host the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 pm, on McDonald's Night in Allen.

The Allen Americans have a 3-game winning streak coming into tonight's contest. Allen has points in their last seven games. The last time Allen didn't record at least a point, was on January 13th in a regulation loss to Utah.

Allen is 5-0-3-0 against the Wichita Thunder this season. The last win for Wichita in the season series, was on January 7th, at Intrust Bank Arena, a 4-3 overtime victory.

Olivier Archambault has the most points against Wichita this season, with 15 points in seven games (5 goals and 10 assists). Jordan Topping leads the Americans in goals against Wichita this season with six (6 goals and 4 assists). Jake Paterson leads the way with five wins against Wichita (5-0-0).

Former Allen Americans forward Jason Salvaggio is tied for the team-lead with six points against the Allen Americans this season.

Over the last five seasons, the Allen Americans are 23-6-1-0 at Allen Event Center against the Wichita Thunder.

Dereck Baribeau left last night's game with an equipment issue and never returned. He is expected to get the call tonight against Wichita.

Tonight, is McDonald's Night in Allen, with all your favorite McDonald's characters in the house including Ronald McDonald. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.