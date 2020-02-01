Game Preview: Solar Bears at Nailers

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Wheeling Nailers

VENUE: WesBanco Arena, Wheeling, W.Va.

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:35 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (19-18-5-1) finish their two-game set with the Wheeling Nailers (20-18-5-0) after dropping a 3-2 decision to Wheeling on Friday. Orlando holds a lifetime record of 9-3-0-0 against Wheeling, outscoring the Nailers 50-31 in the head-to-head series. Friday's loss was the first-ever for the Solar Bears at WesBanco Arena.

LIPANOV REMAINS LETHAL WEAPON ON POWER PLAY: Alexey Lipanov's power-play goal for Orlando on Friday was his team-leading fifth of the season; the rookie forward is tied for third in power-play goals among all first-year players. His next power-play tally will make him the first rookie in Solar Bears history to record six goals with the man advantage in a single season.

ONE-GOAL GAMES A FREQUENT OCCURRENCE: With Friday's loss, the Solar Bears saw their third consecutive game decided by just one goal, and their 17th overall this season (6-5-5-1), the most frequent outcome for Orlando.

BUILD THE LEAD THROUGH TWO: The Solar Bears are still looking for their first road win of the year when tied or trailing after two periods of play; in that scenario, Orlando is a combined 0-10-2-1 after posting a 6-12-4-0 record the season prior in the same circumstances.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Cam Brown enters tonight's game with a four-game point streak (4g-1a), while Alex D'Orio is riding a three-game win streak in which the Wheeling netminder is operating at a 1.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .957.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears conclude their four-game road trip against the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

