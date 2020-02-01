Growlers Win 18th Straight Home Game

The Newfoundland Growlers picked up their 18th straight win at Mile One Centre to tie the record for the longest winning streak on home ice in ECHL history Saturday night in a 6-1 beating over the Brampton Beast at Mile One Centre on St. John's Maple Leafs night before a crowd of 4,149.

A scoreless opening period saw Parker Gahagen stand tall between the pipes as the Beast outshot the Growlers 11-5 in a penalty-filled frame.

Zach O'Brien opened the scoring 1:08 into the second period after taking a pass from Marcus Power and rifling it behind Alex Dubeau for his 14th of the season to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead, and Justin Brazeau needed only 1:13 later to finish off a beautiful play with Trey Bradley for a 2-0 game.

Daniel Leavens scored off the ensuing faceoff however to cut the lead to one just 12 seconds later after his wrister went up and over Parker Gahagen for a 2-1 game.

The back-and-forth start to the second period continued when Trey Bradley banked a shot off a Beast defender and in the back of the net for his 12th of the season to restore the two-goal lead, but then the Growlers opened the floodgates. Riley Woods fired a wrister off the post and in two minutes later for a 4-1 game, and Marcus Power went top shelf only 1:03 after that for a 5-1 lead, ending Alex Dubeau's night between the pipes as he was replaced by Andrew D'Agostini on the play.

Matt Bradley continued the second-period onslaught with 2:50 remaining beating D'Agostini five-hole to give the Growlers a 6-1 lead after 40 minutes of play.

Riley Woods looked to keep the offense rolling into the third period after driving hard to the net and banging a rebound home, but after review, it was deemed no goal in what was a scoreless but another very chippy final period, resulting in a 6-1 final score.

As part of the Purolator Shuts Out Hunger promotion, Purolator will donate 600 pounds of food to local food banks.

Quick Hits

Zach O'Brien extended his point streak to four games

Giorgio Estephan moved into a tie for third in league scoring with an assist

The Growlers next home game is February 14th versus the Maine Mariners. The Growlers can extend their home winning streak to a league record, 19 games with a victory that night.

The three stars were 3 - G. Johnston (NFL), 2 - R. Woods (NFL) and 1 - T. Bradley (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers hit the road for a three-in-three beginning Friday night Glens Falls, New York against the Adirondack Thunder at the Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game online at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

