Thunder Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Mariners, 3-2

PORTLAND, ME - The Adirondack Thunder earned a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Maine Mariners on Saturday night at Cross Insurance Arena. Colby Sissons and Mike Szmatula each scored in the defeat.

For the second straight night, the Mariners struck first. Colby Sissons took a penalty for slashing at 3:36, sending Maine to the man-advantage. A shot from the blue line was blocked in front of the net and the puck rolled directly to Dillan Fox who notched his 18th of the season when he put it in the back of the net at 5:05. Adirondack ended the first period by killing off a 5-on-3 to keep them down by just one goal.

In the second period, Adirondack found themselves on the powerplay following a Josh Couturier hooking penalty less than five minutes into the frame. Mike Szmatula set up Charlie Curti at the circle, who then fed Colby Sissons for a wrist shot that beat Francois Brassard for his fifth of the season at 5:39.

The third period saw both teams trade goals within the first 3:39. Josh Couturier posted his first of the season at 3:09 to put the Mariners back in the lead, but Mike Szmatula just 30 seconds later tied it up with slapshot. The lone assist belonged to Kelly Summers.

The game required overtime and it took just 1:21 for it to be decided. On a tic-tac-toe passing play, Greg Chase fed Sean Day, who sauced it directly to Michael McNicholas for his one-timer to win the game for the Mariners.

The Thunder outshot the Mariners 27-22 and ended up 1-for-2 on the powerplay while going 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

