Americans Win First of a Home and Home with Wichita

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, won the first of a two-game weekend series with the Wichita Thunder, by a score of 6-3 on Friday night at the Intrust Bank Arena.

Olivier Archambault scored the game-winner for Allen, as part of a big, four-goal, third period for the visitors. Archambault finished the night with five points (1 goal and 4 assists). Rookie Tyler Sheehy, hit the 20-goal mark, scoring his 20th and 21st of the season in that final frame.

"Wichita kept it close until late in the third period, when we were finally able to get a little distance between us," said Americans forward Olivier Archambault. "When you make a long bus ride for just one game, you don't want to come home empty-handed."

Alex Breton had another big game for the Americans, with a goal and two assists. Jared VanWormer, and Les Lancaster had the other Allen goals.

The Allen Americans return to action on Saturday night against Wichita at 7:05 pm.

