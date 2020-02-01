Indy Closes out Weekend with 3-2 Win over Toledo

INDIANAPOLIS - Coming off of back to back losses on Thursday and Friday, the Indy Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night. Opening the scoring early in the first period, Indy would score three goals and hold on to defeat the Walleye 3-2.

After a fight on the opening puck drop, Indy got the scoring started when Ryan Van Stralen and Alex Rauter combined on a 2-on-1, handing Indy a 1-0 lead. Toledo knotted the game at one goal each when a wrist shot by Kevin Spinozzi was deflected by Troy Loggins, sending the teams into the locker room tied 1-1.

After a scoreless second period, the Walleye came away with the 23-22 lead in shots, as well as killing off the only penalty of the period to TJ Hensick.

Spencer Watson opened the Fuel scoring in the third period, firing a wrist shot past Christopoulos. An immediate penalty by Craig Wyszomirski handed Toledo the tying goal when a slap shot by Josh Winquist beat a screened Charles Williams. Scoring his first goal in a Fuel uniform, Cliff Watson picked up a loose puck behind the net and wrapped it around, handing Indy a 3-2 win on Saturday night.

