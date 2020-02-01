K-Wings Roar Back to Force Overtime in Cincinnati

February 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





CINCINNATI, OH - Following a sluggish first period, the Kalamazoo Wings (16-21-5-1) roared back with three consecutive goals to gain a point in the standings in an eventual 4-3 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones (29-11-6-0) Saturday at Heritage Bank Center.

The Cyclones jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period with a shots advantage of 13-3 after an evenly played first ten minutes. Mason Mitchell tipped a point shot past Jake Hildebrand at the midway point of the frame, and Nate Mitton quickly made it 2-0 on a 2-on-1 less than three minutes later. On a late Kalamazoo power play, Cincinnati broke free on a 3-on-1 rush and Pascal Aquin made it 3-0 with a short-handed goal.

Kalamazoo bounced back with a much better second period, outshooting Cincinnati 12-6, and the Wings converted on a scoring chance late in the period on a delayed penalty. Austin Farley drew a tripping penalty in the slot and still managed to get his shot off, before Justin Kovacs cleaned up the rebound to make it 3-1. Farley picked up the lone assist, extending his point streak to five games.

The K-Wings charged back to tie it with two goals in the third period. Matheson Iacopelli fired a shot through traffic that beat Michael Houser as the net came dislodged to make it 3-2. Following a video review, the officials upheld the goal. Zach Diamantoni then evened the score with 6:03 remaining when he redirected a point shot from Tyler Ganly off of a face-off win in the Cyclones zone.

Following a successful overtime penalty kill, the K-Wings could not find the game-winning goal, as Cincinnati's Ben Johnson skipped a pass across the slot for Aquin, who buried the one-timer, his second goal of the game with 1:07 left in the extra session.

Kalamazoo returns home Wednesday to face the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. It's "2-6-9 Night", meaning fans can enjoy $2 beers and sodas, $6 wings baskets and purchase tickets for just $9.



The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.

