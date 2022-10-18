Weekly Report: October 18, 2022

October 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers kicked off the 2022-23 season with a pair of thrilling wins over the Hartford Wolf Pack.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

2-0-0-0

Home record

2-0-0-0

Road record

0-0-0-0

Last week's record

2-0-0-0

Last 10 games

2-0-0-0

Division Standings

3rd

Conference Standings

4th

League Standings

5th

Checkers 4, Wolf Pack 3 (OT)

Checkers 3, Wolf Pack 1

Three Stars Of The Week

3rd Star

Mack Guzda

1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

2nd Star

Anton Levtchi

2g, 1a

1st Star

Riley Nash

1g, 3a

QUICK HITS

STRONG START

For the fifth time in franchise history and the first time since 2018-19, the Checkers have begun the season with a pair of consecutive wins. That 2018-19 team holds the mark for the best four-game start to a season as well, going 4-0-0-0 through their first four contests.

RETURN OF THE NASH

After signing a two-year AHL deal over the summer, Riley Nash officially made his return to the Checkers over the weekend. The veteran forward lit the lamp in Saturday's win over Hartford, giving him his first goal in a Charlotte sweater since March 23, 2013. Nash needs 10 more games to become the 19th player to log at least 200 games for the Checkers.

FREE HOCKEY

The Checkers had seven games last season go to overtime and posted a 2-5 record in those contests - including an 0-3 run to end the season. Friday's win was Charlotte's first overtime victory since Jan. 28 of last season and its first on home ice since March 11, 2020.

HOME-ICE ADVANTAGE

Bojangles Coliseum continues to be one of the toughest places to play in the AHL. Last season the Checkers were 22-9-5-0 at Bojangles Coliseum and ended the year on a 15-game point streak on home ice. With another two victories at the Coliseum to start this season, the Checkers have not lost a regular season home game in regulation since Feb. 11 of last season.

NEW GUYS DELIVER

The Checkers have plenty of new faces on the roster this season, and they came through big during this first series. In fact, five of the seven goals that Charlotte scored over the two-game sweep of Hartford came from players who were not on the team a season ago.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Anton Levtchi lit the lamp twice in his North American debut on Friday, including this dazzling OT winner to clinch two points for Charlotte.

RANKS

Riley Nash is tied for seventh in the AHL in points (4)

Anton Levtchi is tied for seventh in the AHL in goals (2)

Lucas Carlsson is tied for third in the AHL in assists (3)

Riley Nash is tied for third in the AHL in assists (3)

Riley Nash is tied for fourth in the AHL in power-play goals (1)

Connor Bunnaman is tied for fourth in the AHL in power-play goals (1)

Anton Levtchi is tied for fourth in the AHL in power-play goals (1)

Connor Bunnaman is tied for fourth in the AHL in shots (9)

Lucas Carlsson is tied for the league lead in power-play assists

Mack Guzda is tied for second in the AHL in goals-against average (1.00)

Mack Guzda is tied for third in the AHL in save percentage (.968)

INJURIES

N/A

Transactions

Incoming

None

Outgoing

None

Coming Up

Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. - Checkers vs. Hershey

Buy Tickets

Haunted Night

School Supply Drive presented by First National Bank - bring at least 10 supplies to benefit Classroom Central and receive a free ticket to our game on Friday, Dec. 2. Most-needed supplies include pencils, crayons, markers, highlighters, dry erase markers, composition books, filler paper, notebooks and pocket folders

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. - Checkers vs. Hershey

BUY PINT GLASS PACKAGE BUY FAMILY PACK

Oktoberfest presented by Charlotte Mechanical - ticket package including collectable themed pint glass, beer and a charitable donation available for $40 total. Click here to purchase

704 Coat Drive presented by Charlotte Mechanical - donate a coat at the game and receive a free ticket to our game on Friday, Nov. 4. All coats will be distributed to Salvation Army shelters.

Family Night presented by Fairfield Inn and Suites - save 40% when purchasing at least four tickets online

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 30.0% 8th

Penalty kill 75.0% t-17th

Goals per game 3.59 t-12th

Shots per game 37.50 2nd

Goals allowed per game 2.00 t-2nd

Shots allowed per game 26.50 t-6th

Penalty minutes per game 9.00 t-26th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Riley Nash (4), Anton Levtchi, Lucas Carlsson (3)

Goals Anton Levtchi (2), Five tied (1)

Assists Lucas Carlsson, Riley Nash (3), Eight tied (1)

Power play goals Connor Bunnaman, Anton Levtchi, Riley Nash (1)

Shorthanded goals N/A

Game-winning goals Anton Levtchi, Riley Nash (1)

Shots on goal Connor Bunnaman (9), Aleksi Heponiemi (8), Riley Nash, Henry Bowlby (6)

Penalty minutes Santtu Kinnunen (4), Seven tied (2)

Plus/minus Anton Levtchi, John Ludvig, Riley Nash (+2)

Wins Mack Guzda, J-F Berube (1)

Goals-against average Mack Guzda (1.00)

Save percentage Mack Guzda (.968)

