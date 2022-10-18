Seth Barton Assigned to Grand Rapids
October 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Defenseman Seth Barton with the Detroit Red Wings
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday assigned defenseman Seth Barton to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Barton, 23, will embark on his second pro season with the Griffins after appearing in 20 games a year ago. The Kelowna, British Columbia native, finished the 2021-22 AHL season with six points (1-5-6), which included his first pro goal on Dec. 31 against the Milwaukee Admirals. Barton also suited up for five games with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) and tallied one assist. The 6-foot-3-inch defenseman has 24 games and seven points (1-6-7) under his belt in the AHL.
Barton was selected with the 81st pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit and went on to compete in three campaigns with UMass-Lowell in the HockeyEast. At the collegiate level, Barton notched 36 points (7-29-36) and 49 penalty minutes in 83 contests.
Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Seth Barton with the Detroit Red Wings
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2022
- Seth Barton Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pat Nagle Loaned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Martin Kaut Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Searching for First Win After... 'Eventful' Start - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- WXSP-TV to Televise 10 Griffins Home Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Game at Utica to Resume on January 24 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Announce Details for Rescheduled Game - Utica Comets
- Canucks Sign MacPherson to One-Year AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks
- Forward Ben Meyers Assigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Bears Weekly : Week Of Oct. 17, 2022 - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Rocket's Stephens Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Jacob Moverare Recalled by LA Kings - Ontario Reign
- Alex Kile Recalled by Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Back Home for Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Weekly Report: October 18, 2022 - Charlotte Checkers
- Blackhawks Assign Vlasic to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Assign Pair of Forwards to Growlers - Manitoba Moose
- T-Birds' First Road Trip Takes Them North of Border - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Griffins Host Milwaukee, Head out on Eight-Game Road Trip - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Firebirds Earn Second Consecutive Win over Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.