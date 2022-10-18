Seth Barton Assigned to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday assigned defenseman Seth Barton to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Barton, 23, will embark on his second pro season with the Griffins after appearing in 20 games a year ago. The Kelowna, British Columbia native, finished the 2021-22 AHL season with six points (1-5-6), which included his first pro goal on Dec. 31 against the Milwaukee Admirals. Barton also suited up for five games with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) and tallied one assist. The 6-foot-3-inch defenseman has 24 games and seven points (1-6-7) under his belt in the AHL.

Barton was selected with the 81st pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit and went on to compete in three campaigns with UMass-Lowell in the HockeyEast. At the collegiate level, Barton notched 36 points (7-29-36) and 49 penalty minutes in 83 contests.

