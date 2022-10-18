Forward Ben Meyers Assigned to Colorado Eagles

October 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Ben Meyers has been assigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Meyers, 23, has netted two goals in eight career NHL contests with Colorado, including one goal in three games this season.

Prior to making the jump to the pro game, Meyers spent three seasons at the University of Minnesota, where he amassed 95 points (39g/56a) in 102 career NCAA contests and served as captain in 2021-22. He led all Gophers skaters in points (41) and goals (17) during the 2021-22 campaign, both career high marks, and also paced the team in game-winning tallies (5) and overtime goals (2). Meyers was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and was named one of three hat trick finalists for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey. He was also named to the Big Ten First All-Star Team and was an NCAA West Second-Team All-American selection.

The Delano, Minnesota native represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China and registered four points (2g/2a) in four contests, finishing tied for second on the team in both goals and points.

Colorado will be back in action when they return home to take on the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, October 21st at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are also on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

