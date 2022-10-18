Moose Assign Pair of Forwards to Growlers

October 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team assigned forwards Tyler Boland and Isaac Johnson to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Boland, 26, tallied one assist in 13 games with the Moose during the 2021-22 campaign. He also racked up 21 points (11G, 10A) in 19 ECHL contests with Newfoundland before totalling 16 goals and 25 points in 19 ECHL Playoff games.

Johnson, 23, recorded four points (1G, 3A) in 11 games with Manitoba during the 2021-22 season. The forward also suited up for Newfoundland, notching 26 points (15G, 11A) in 39 contests. The Andover, Minn. product added a further nine points (3G, 6A) in 18 ECHL playoff games.

The Moose hit the road this week for a three-game weekend starting in Chicago on Friday, Oct. 21. Coverage of Manitoba's first road game of the season begins at 6:45 p.m. CT on CJOB.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE and AHLTV.com.

Tickets for all Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.