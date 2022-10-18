Pat Nagle Loaned to Reading
October 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned goaltender Pat Nagle to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Nagle, 35, was a valuable piece of the team's goaltending depth in 2021-22 playing a personal-high 22 AHL games in a season going 10-6-6 with a 2.74 goals-against average and .904 save percentage. Nagle also played in 17 games with the Reading Royals of the ECHL where he was 11-3-3, 2.41, .925.
Nagle received a tremendous honor when he was selected to the USA Olympics Team that competed in Beijing, China in February.
The accomplished goaltender is third all-time in ECHL history with 202 career wins. For his career, Nagle has played in 62 AHL games, mostly with Lehigh Valley and Grand Rapids, going 26-24-8, 2.70, .905. In the ECHL, he has played in 345 contests recording an all-time record of 202-86-36 with a 2.58 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in a career that has included ECHL stints with Florida, Idaho, Fort Wayne, Toledo and Reading as well AHL stops in Syracuse, Rochester, Utica, Grand Rapids, and Lehigh Valley.
Next up for the Phantoms are the team's first home games of the year with a two-game series against the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 as part of a season-opening four-game homestand.
Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway.
T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.
Phantoms individual game tickets are on sale now. Secure your seats for your favorite promotional nights and big rivalry matchups!
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Pat Nagle
