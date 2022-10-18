Comets Announce Details for Rescheduled Game

Utica, NY - Due to a power outage at the Adirondack Bank Center during the Utica Comets opening night game on Monday, the team was unable to finish the contest with less than three minutes remaining in the second period while the Comets led the game 2-1 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Comets, along with the AHL and Penguins, announced the remainder of the game will resume on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:00 PM.

All tickets purchasers from October 17 will receive a free ticket to the rescheduled date. Fans will be sent information on how to access new tickets for the rescheduled game in the coming weeks. Anyone with questions can call 315-790-9070 or email info@uticacomets.com.

The Comets step onto the ice again for a game against Cleveland on Friday at the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM before hitting the road for a game against Providence the following night.

