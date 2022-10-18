Henderson Silver Knights Fall, 5-3, in Road Game against Ontario
October 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign, 5-3, on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Byron Froese recorded two goals, with Maxim Marushev scoring the first Knights goal of the evening.
Tyler Madden opened the game's scoring, netting a shorthanded goal to give Ontario an early lead.
But the Silver Knights were quick to tie things, with Marushev getting on the board just two minutes later in the first. Assisted by Mason Primeau, Marushev fired in a wrist shot from the slot to even it up.
Byron Froese fired in a shot from the hashmarks to give the Knights their first lead of the game. Assisted by Jonas Rondbjerg and Brayden Pachal, it marks his first goal scored as a Silver Knight.
Rasmus Kupari tied the game with a power play goal for the Reign at 7:06 in the second, 2-2. Akil Thomas gave Ontario a 3-2 lead, scoring in the final minute of the second period.
Alan Quine, assisted by Kupari, would extend the lead five minutes into the second period to make it a 4-2 game.
Froese cut the lead again to one. Assisted by Pachal, he collected a rebound and notched a backhand goal for his second of the evening.
Nate Thompson, assisted by Kupari for his third point of the night, would score the empty net goal to extend Ontario's lead to 5-3, securing a Reign win.
The Silver Knights will play the Bakersfield Condors at home tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 19, at The Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2022
- Reign Wins Over Silver Knights 5-3 - Ontario Reign
- Henderson Silver Knights Fall, 5-3, in Road Game against Ontario - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls and USO San Diego Host Street Hockey Clinic - San Diego Gulls
- Former Rockford IceHog Rob Klinkhammer Now Trying His Hand at Coaching with the Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Seth Barton Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pat Nagle Loaned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Martin Kaut Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Searching for First Win After... 'Eventful' Start - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- WXSP-TV to Televise 10 Griffins Home Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Game at Utica to Resume on January 24 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Announce Details for Rescheduled Game - Utica Comets
- Canucks Sign MacPherson to One-Year AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks
- Forward Ben Meyers Assigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Bears Weekly : Week Of Oct. 17, 2022 - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Rocket's Stephens Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Jacob Moverare Recalled by LA Kings - Ontario Reign
- Alex Kile Recalled by Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Back Home for Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Weekly Report: October 18, 2022 - Charlotte Checkers
- Blackhawks Assign Vlasic to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Assign Pair of Forwards to Growlers - Manitoba Moose
- T-Birds' First Road Trip Takes Them North of Border - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Griffins Host Milwaukee, Head out on Eight-Game Road Trip - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Firebirds Earn Second Consecutive Win over Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.