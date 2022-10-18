Henderson Silver Knights Fall, 5-3, in Road Game against Ontario

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign, 5-3, on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Byron Froese recorded two goals, with Maxim Marushev scoring the first Knights goal of the evening.

Tyler Madden opened the game's scoring, netting a shorthanded goal to give Ontario an early lead.

But the Silver Knights were quick to tie things, with Marushev getting on the board just two minutes later in the first. Assisted by Mason Primeau, Marushev fired in a wrist shot from the slot to even it up.

Byron Froese fired in a shot from the hashmarks to give the Knights their first lead of the game. Assisted by Jonas Rondbjerg and Brayden Pachal, it marks his first goal scored as a Silver Knight.

Rasmus Kupari tied the game with a power play goal for the Reign at 7:06 in the second, 2-2. Akil Thomas gave Ontario a 3-2 lead, scoring in the final minute of the second period.

Alan Quine, assisted by Kupari, would extend the lead five minutes into the second period to make it a 4-2 game.

Froese cut the lead again to one. Assisted by Pachal, he collected a rebound and notched a backhand goal for his second of the evening.

Nate Thompson, assisted by Kupari for his third point of the night, would score the empty net goal to extend Ontario's lead to 5-3, securing a Reign win.

The Silver Knights will play the Bakersfield Condors at home tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 19, at The Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.

