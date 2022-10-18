Rocket's Stephens Suspended for Two Games
October 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Laval Rocket forward Mitchell Stephenshas been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a match penalty for cross-checking assessed in a game vs. Belleville on Oct. 14.
Stephens has already served one game of the suspension. He will also miss Laval's game Wednesday (Oct. 19) vs. Springfield.
