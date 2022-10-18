Gulls and USO San Diego Host Street Hockey Clinic
October 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
Tonight, the San Diego Gulls partnered with the United Services Organization (USO) San Diego to provide street hockey lessons to the children of military families at Liberty Station. Gulls head coach Roy Sommer, assistant coach Jason Clarke, defenseman Josh Healey and forwards Brayden Tracey and Josh Lopina spent two hours assisting with drills and teaching the finer points of hockey. After a short scrimmage, the team surprised attendees with tickets to their Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union this Friday, Oct. 21 at Pechanga Arena San Diego.
