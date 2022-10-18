Martin Kaut Recalled by Colorado Avalanche

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Martin Kaut has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Kaut has posted two goals and one assist through the Eagles first two games of the regular season, as his two goals are currently tied for the team lead. After reaching new career highs in both goals (19) and points (31) during the 2021-22 season, the 23-year-old has now produced 42 goals and 49 assists in 163 career AHL contests.

Selected by the Avalanche with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Kaut has already appeared in 20 NHL games with Colorado, notching two goals and one assist. A native of Brno, Czech Republic, he also represented his country at the IIHF World Junior Championship on two different occasions.

