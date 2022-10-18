Martin Kaut Recalled by Colorado Avalanche
October 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Martin Kaut has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Kaut has posted two goals and one assist through the Eagles first two games of the regular season, as his two goals are currently tied for the team lead. After reaching new career highs in both goals (19) and points (31) during the 2021-22 season, the 23-year-old has now produced 42 goals and 49 assists in 163 career AHL contests.
Selected by the Avalanche with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Kaut has already appeared in 20 NHL games with Colorado, notching two goals and one assist. A native of Brno, Czech Republic, he also represented his country at the IIHF World Junior Championship on two different occasions.
Colorado will be back in action when they return home to take on the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, October 21st at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are also on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
