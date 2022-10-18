Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Searching for First Win After... 'Eventful' Start
October 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Penguins (0-0-1-0) lost one game on a buzzer-beater, had second game postponed due to power outage
Weekly Rewind
Saturday, Oct. 15 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 3 (OT)
The Penguins opened their season with a thrilling game on home ice, but it ended in an overtime loss. The Pens received a power-play goal by Alex Nylander in the second period and then forced OT with an extra-attacker goal from Sam Poulin. When it seemed the game was destined for the shootout, the Phantoms' Louis Belpedio scored with 1.4 seconds remaining.
Monday, Oct. 17 - PENGUINS 1 at Utica 2 (suspended)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton surrendered two first-period goals, but was building momentum in the second period following a power-play goal from Ty Smith. With the Penguins headed to another man advantage with 2:43 left in the frame, a power-outage at Adirondack Bank Center led to the game's postponement. The American Hockey league later announced the game will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
The Week Ahead
Friday, Oct. 21 - PENGUINS vs. Laval
The Laval Rocket make their first and only trip to Northeastern PA early this season. The last time the Penguins hosted the Rocket, Sam Poulin recorded a hat trick during a 6-2 win.
Saturday, Oct. 22 - PENGUINS at Hartford
The Penguins quickly trek to Connecticut to take on the Wolf Pack. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 33-9-2-2 (.761) in its last 46 games against Hartford, including a 18-4-1-1 (.792) record at XL Center in that time.
Sunday, Oct. 23 - PENGUINS at Providence
The Penguins and P-Bruins reignite their rivalry in 2022-23, with Providence coming off a major offseason makeover. Led by a squad of talented rookies as well as veteran scorers Vinni Lettieri and Connor Carrick, the Bruins have won both of their games thus far.
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is now 12-10-2-0 in season openers.
- Each of the Penguins' last five season openers have been decided by one goal (3-1-2-0).
- Mark Friedman leads the Penguins with eight shots on goal, which is tied for second among AHL defenders.
- Of Alex Nylander's 14 goals as a Penguin, 12 have come on home ice.
- Other notable power outages in pro sports include Super Bowl XLVII between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, as well as the Game 4 of the 1998 Stanley Cup Final between Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Providence 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.00
2. Hershey 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.00
3. Charlotte 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.00
4. Bridgeport 2 1 1 0 0 2 .500
5. Lehigh Valley 2 1 1 0 0 2 .500
6. PENGUINS 1 0 0 1 0 1 .500
7. Hartford 2 0 1 1 0 1 .250
8. Springfield 2 0 2 0 0 0 .000
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Alex Nylander 2 1 2 3
Ty Smith 2 1 1 2
Sam Poulin 2 1 0 1
Xavier Ouellet 2 0 1 1
Drake Caggiula 2 0 1 1
Valtteri Puustinen 2 0 1 1
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Dustin Tokarski 1 0-0-1 2.82 .864 0
Filip Lindberg* 1 0-0-0 3.22 .833 0
* = rookie
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Oct. 21 Laval Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Oct. 22 Hartford XL Center 7:00 p.m.
Sun, Oct. 23 Providence Amica Mutual Pavilion 3:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Mon, Oct. 17 (D) Chris Ortiz Reassigned to WHL
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2022
- Martin Kaut Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Searching for First Win After... 'Eventful' Start - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- WXSP-TV to Televise 10 Griffins Home Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Game at Utica to Resume on January 24 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Announce Details for Rescheduled Game - Utica Comets
- Canucks Sign MacPherson to One-Year AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks
- Forward Ben Meyers Assigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Bears Weekly : Week Of Oct. 17, 2022 - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Rocket's Stephens Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Jacob Moverare Recalled by LA Kings - Ontario Reign
- Alex Kile Recalled by Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Back Home for Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Weekly Report: October 18, 2022 - Charlotte Checkers
- Blackhawks Assign Vlasic to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Assign Pair of Forwards to Growlers - Manitoba Moose
- T-Birds' First Road Trip Takes Them North of Border - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Griffins Host Milwaukee, Head out on Eight-Game Road Trip - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Firebirds Earn Second Consecutive Win over Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Searching for First Win After... 'Eventful' Start
- Penguins Game at Utica to Resume on January 24
- Chris Ortiz Assigned to Wheeling
- Penguins Rally, But Fall In Overtime On Opening Night
- Penguins Lose Preseason Finale to Phantoms, 2-1