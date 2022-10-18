Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Searching for First Win After... 'Eventful' Start

Penguins (0-0-1-0) lost one game on a buzzer-beater, had second game postponed due to power outage

Weekly Rewind

Saturday, Oct. 15 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 3 (OT)

The Penguins opened their season with a thrilling game on home ice, but it ended in an overtime loss. The Pens received a power-play goal by Alex Nylander in the second period and then forced OT with an extra-attacker goal from Sam Poulin. When it seemed the game was destined for the shootout, the Phantoms' Louis Belpedio scored with 1.4 seconds remaining.

Monday, Oct. 17 - PENGUINS 1 at Utica 2 (suspended)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton surrendered two first-period goals, but was building momentum in the second period following a power-play goal from Ty Smith. With the Penguins headed to another man advantage with 2:43 left in the frame, a power-outage at Adirondack Bank Center led to the game's postponement. The American Hockey league later announced the game will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Oct. 21 - PENGUINS vs. Laval

The Laval Rocket make their first and only trip to Northeastern PA early this season. The last time the Penguins hosted the Rocket, Sam Poulin recorded a hat trick during a 6-2 win.

Saturday, Oct. 22 - PENGUINS at Hartford

The Penguins quickly trek to Connecticut to take on the Wolf Pack. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 33-9-2-2 (.761) in its last 46 games against Hartford, including a 18-4-1-1 (.792) record at XL Center in that time.

Sunday, Oct. 23 - PENGUINS at Providence

The Penguins and P-Bruins reignite their rivalry in 2022-23, with Providence coming off a major offseason makeover. Led by a squad of talented rookies as well as veteran scorers Vinni Lettieri and Connor Carrick, the Bruins have won both of their games thus far.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is now 12-10-2-0 in season openers.

- Each of the Penguins' last five season openers have been decided by one goal (3-1-2-0).

- Mark Friedman leads the Penguins with eight shots on goal, which is tied for second among AHL defenders.

- Of Alex Nylander's 14 goals as a Penguin, 12 have come on home ice.

- Other notable power outages in pro sports include Super Bowl XLVII between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, as well as the Game 4 of the 1998 Stanley Cup Final between Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.00

2. Hershey 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.00

3. Charlotte 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.00

4. Bridgeport 2 1 1 0 0 2 .500

5. Lehigh Valley 2 1 1 0 0 2 .500

6. PENGUINS 1 0 0 1 0 1 .500

7. Hartford 2 0 1 1 0 1 .250

8. Springfield 2 0 2 0 0 0 .000

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Alex Nylander 2 1 2 3

Ty Smith 2 1 1 2

Sam Poulin 2 1 0 1

Xavier Ouellet 2 0 1 1

Drake Caggiula 2 0 1 1

Valtteri Puustinen 2 0 1 1

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 1 0-0-1 2.82 .864 0

Filip Lindberg* 1 0-0-0 3.22 .833 0

* = rookie

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Oct. 21 Laval Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Oct. 22 Hartford XL Center 7:00 p.m.

Sun, Oct. 23 Providence Amica Mutual Pavilion 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mon, Oct. 17 (D) Chris Ortiz Reassigned to WHL

