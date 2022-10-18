WXSP-TV to Televise 10 Griffins Home Games

Grand Rapids Griffins acknowledge the home fans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Ten Grand Rapids Griffins 2022-23 regular-season games at Van Andel Arena will be televised live to fans across West Michigan on WXSP-TV.

For the third consecutive year, WXSP will serve as the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WXSP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

"The spirit of local sports and local broadcasting go hand in hand. We are truly excited to continue our partnership with the Grand Rapids Griffins to bring live hockey broadcasts to our West Michigan community on WXSP-TV again for the 2022-2023 season," said Julie Brinks, vice president and general manager of Nexstar Media, Inc.

The slate of games on WXSP kicks off Saturday, Nov. 12 when the Toronto Marlies visit Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. The 10 games will feature nine different opponents, ensuring fans in West Michigan have the opportunity to view some of the top NHL prospects coming through the ranks. The full list of televised games on WXSP can be found below. Click here to see the Griffins' complete 2022-23 schedule.

The Voice of the Griffins, Bob Kaser, returns for his 23rd season in the broadcast booth, while former WOOD TV8 sports anchor Larry Figurski will be on color commentating duties on the Griffins telecasts, which will be simulcast on WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

For Griffins fans outside of the WXSP viewing area or who prefer to watch games on their mobile device or computer, AHLTV remains the exclusive streaming provider for all 72 games, both home and away, with a full-season subscription priced at $64.99.

Griffins Hockey on WXSP-TV

Saturday, Nov. 12 vs. Toronto

Saturday, Dec. 3 vs. Texas

Friday, Dec. 16 vs. Hartford

Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. Milwaukee (6 p.m. start time)

Saturday, Jan. 14 vs. Chicago

Saturday, Jan. 21 vs. Springfield

Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. Manitoba

Saturday, March 4 vs. Iowa

Friday, March 31 vs. Milwaukee

Friday, April 14 vs. Rockford

*All games will begin at 7 p.m. EST unless otherwise noted

