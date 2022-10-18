Alex Kile Recalled by Phantoms

October 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Alex Kile

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Alex Kile(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced they have recalled forward Alex Kile from the Maine Mariners of the ECHL.

Kile, 28, played in 27 games with the Phantoms after signing with the team on January 14, 2022. He scored his first goal as a Phantom just two days later on January 16, 2022 against the Toronto Marlies. Kile scored four goals and had three assists for seven points for the Phantoms in 2021-22. He also played in 11 games for the Maine Mariners of the ECHL where he scored 9-9-18.

Kile was used on the power play and proved to be a valuable depth option for Ian Laperrière's contingent.

The Troy, Mich. native and former University of Michigan captain has played in 78 career games in the AHL with Lehigh Valley, Laval, Hartford, Utica and Rochester scoring a combined 12 goals with six assists for 18 points.

Kile has also played in 205 career games in the ECHL scoring 78 goals with 90 assists for 168 points. In 2018, he was the first player signed in the franchise history of the new Maine Mariners where he played for current Phantoms assistant coach Riley Armstrong. He has also seen ECHL stints with the Florida Everblades and Cincinnati Cyclones. Kile was second on the Florida Everblades in scoring in 2020-21 with a career-high 25 goals and 51 points helping the Everblades to the Brabham Cup regular season crown.

With the Michigan Wolverines from 2013-17, Kile played in 130 career NCAA games scoring 40-40-80 over his four seasons in Ann Arbor.

Next up for the Phantoms are the team's first home games of the year with a two-game series against the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 as part of a season-opening four-game homestand.

Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway.

T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.

Phantoms individual game tickets are on sale now. Secure your seats for your favorite promotional nights and big rivalry matchups!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.