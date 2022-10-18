Penguins Game at Utica to Resume on January 24
October 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa.- The American Hockey League announced today that the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins game against the Utica Comets from Monday, Oct. 18 will resume at Adirondack Bank Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
Play was suspended between the Penguins and Comets with 2:43 remaining in the second period when a power outage occurred in Adirondack Bank Center. Utica led Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 2-1, at the time of the stoppage, with the Penguins set to go on the power play.
The Penguins' next home game is Friday, Oct. 21 against the Laval Rocket. Game time for the Rocket's only visit to Northeast PA is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Friday's game is an EYEWITNESS NEWS FAN FRIDAY, with select domestic drafts available for just $2 from 6-7:30pm, courtesy of Coors Light.
Individual game tickets for the Penguins' remaining home games as well as season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
