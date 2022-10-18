Blackhawks Assign Vlasic to Rockford
October 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned defenseman Alex Vlasic to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Join the IceHogs' Opening Act with Hard Rock Casino-Rockford on Oct. 22!
The IceHogs celebrate Opening Night at the BMO on Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. Start the celebration with the IceHogs and the Hard Rock Casino - Rockford for The IceHogs Opening Act with a block party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO featuring Rockford band, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2022
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Back Home for Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Weekly Report: October 18, 2022 - Charlotte Checkers
- Blackhawks Assign Vlasic to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Assign Pair of Forwards to Growlers - Manitoba Moose
- T-Birds' First Road Trip Takes Them North of Border - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Griffins Host Milwaukee, Head out on Eight-Game Road Trip - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Firebirds Earn Second Consecutive Win over Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Blackhawks Assign Vlasic to Rockford
- IceHogs Recall Wells and Perrott from Indy
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Celebrate Opening Weekend at BMO Saturday & Sunday
- IceHogs Fall to Moose; Head Home for Opening Weekend Festivities at BMO
- IceHogs Face-Off against Moose Today in Opening Weekend Finale