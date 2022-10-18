Jacob Moverare Recalled by LA Kings

October 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced today that defenseman Jacob Moverare has been recalled by the LA Kings.

Moverare, 24, will join the team in Nashville, where they are preparing for a game tonight against the Predators. The native of Ostersund, Sweden has played in two games for the Reign to begin the AHL season.

Last season, the 6-3, 210-pound defenseman skated in 19 games with the Kings after making his NHL debut on Jan. 6 against the Nashville Predators. He finished with two points (0-2=2), a plus-3 rating, and an average of 16:20 time-on-ice, which ranked fourth-most among Kings rookie blueliners.

In 30 games with the Reign, Moverare posted 10 points (3-7=10) and a plus-6 rating. Originally drafted by the Kings in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Moverare has skated in parts of three seasons (2020-22) with the Reign, appearing in 58 games and recording 25 points (4-21=25).

Ontario is set to battle the Henderson Silver Knights Tuesday night at Toyota Arena, beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

Become a Reign All-In Member today by contacting our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@ontarioreign.com or by calling (909) 941-7825. For more information on the All-In Member program, visitontarioreign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.