Firebirds Earn Second Consecutive Win over Wranglers

October 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds have begun their inaugural season 2-0-0-0 following a 3-1 win over the Calgary Wranglers on Monday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Jesper Froden, Kole Lind, Ville Petman each tallied goals in the team's second consecutive victory.

For the second straight night, it was the Firebirds who struck first. Jesper Froden stole the puck from a Wranglers' defenseman at the blueline and raced into the zone on a 2-on-1 rush. Froden wristed the puck over the shoulder of netminder Dustin Wolf for his second goal of the season. Coachella Valley extended their lead with a powerplay goal thanks to a Kole Lind blast from the right circle. Lind was set up by Brogan Rafferty and Austin Poganski for his third goal of the season.

Rookie Ville Petman added to the Firebirds' lead 11:37 into the second period. A Gustav Olofsson shot missed the net, but Petman was there to tap in the loose puck for his first professional goal. Kole Lind was awarded the secondary assist.

The Wranglers hit the scoresheet in the third period after Calgary captain Brett Sutter notched his second goal of the season.

Firebirds' goaltender Joey Daccord stopped 24 of 25 shots in the team's second victory of the season.

Coachella Valley's powerplay finished 1-for-5 and their penalty kill went 3-for-3.

The Firebirds return to Seattle to face the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday from Kraken Community Iceplex. Puck drop is slated for 3pm PT.

THREE STARS:

3.) CV - Jesper Froden (1G)

2.) CGY - Brett Sutter (1G)

1.) CV - Kole Lind (1G, 1A)

Home Series in Seattle this October against the Abbotsford Canucks and Calgary Wranglers. The four games will take place at three different venues in the Seattle area. For more ticket and matchup information click the button below.

Seattle Games

Coachella Valley's inaugural game will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Calgary against the Calgary Wranglers. The Firebirds home opening game will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2022

Firebirds Earn Second Consecutive Win over Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.