Canucks Sign MacPherson to One-Year AHL Contract

Abbotsford, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed defenceman Dylan MacPherson to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season.

MacPherson, 24, spent the majority of his third professional season with Wheeling (ECHL) in 2021-22 where he served as the team's captain, recording 10 points (three goals, seven assists) over 24 regular season games with the Nailers. He also skated in two AHL games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins while participating on a professional try out agreement.

The 6-3, 190-pound defenceman recently competed for the Vancouver Canucks at the 2022 Young Stars Classic in Penticton as a free agent invite, before being added to the club's training camp roster on a professional try out agreement.

A native of Medicine Hat, Alberta, MacPherson skated in three full major junior seasons for his hometown Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) from 2016-2019. Entering the 2022-23 season, he has amassed 16 games at the AHL level, recording two assists and eight penalty minutes.

In a subsequent move, Ryan Johnson also announced that Abbotsford has loaned MacPherson to the ECHL's Wichita Thunder.

