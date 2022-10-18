Reign Wins Over Silver Knights 5-3
October 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: The Ontario Reign (2-1-0) erased a first period deficit with two goals in the second and tacked on insurance in the third to defeat the Henderson Silver Knights (1-2-0) by a final score of 5-3 at Toyota Arena on Tuesday night. Five different scorers did the damage for Ontario, including forwards Rasmus Kupari (1-2=3) and Tyler Madden (1-1=2), who each had multi-point efforts.
Goaltender Matt Villalta posted a win in his first start of the season, turning out 27 shots in the victory. Ontario also got goals from forwards Akil Thomas, Alan Quine and Nate Thompson, while defender Tobie Bisson recorded his first Reign point with a second period assist.
Date: October 18, 2022
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score:https://bit.ly/HSK_ONT1018
Photos:https://bit.ly/HSKONT1018
Full Recap & Post-Game Quotes: https://bit.ly/3ggytv2
Three Stars -
1. Rasmus Kupari (ONT)
2. Tyler Madden (ONT)
3. Byron Froese (HSK)
W: Matt Villalta
L: Michael Hutchinson
Next Game: Friday, October 21, 2022 at San Diego | 7:00 PM PST | Pechanga Arena
