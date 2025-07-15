Week 7: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Sabrina Ionescu
July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
Sabrina Ionescu led the New York Liberty to a 3-1 record in week 7 by averaging 19.8 PPG, 6.3 APG and 6.3 RPG. Her performances helped her earn her first Player of the Week honor this season.
