Week 7: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Sabrina Ionescu

July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







Sabrina Ionescu led the New York Liberty to a 3-1 record in week 7 by averaging 19.8 PPG, 6.3 APG and 6.3 RPG. Her performances helped her earn her first Player of the Week honor this season.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.