Watling's Overtime Goal Completes Nailers' Comeback over Royals

February 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Wheeling Nailers in overtime, 4-3, Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Wesbanco Arena. Royals goaltender Hayden Hawkey saved 37 of 41 shots while Nailers goalie Brody Claeys saved 13 of 16 shots.

Reading got on the board first and did so 48 seconds into the game. Garrett McFadden scored his second goal of the season with a wrist shot in the slot put through the five-hole of Claeys and into the back of Wheeling's net. The Nailers responded back with a tying goal on their third power play in the first period. Brandon Saigon followed up his own rebound off of Hawkey's right pad and cashed in on the double minor penalty called on Dominic Cormier to tie the game, 1-1.

Reading jumped back into the lead with some added cushion on a pair of wrist shots from Anthony Gagnon and Thomas Ebbing. The two goal lead diminished to one after Justin Almeida scored on the Nailers' seventh of eight power plays in the game. Two minutes later, Alemida scored his second of the game in a four-point night to tie the game, 3-3, and force overtime.

2:03 into the overtime period, Wheeling completed the comeback. Sam Houde threw a shot on net from the left face-off dot that went through traffic on the Nailers' four-on-three power play and banked off of Hawkey's left pad for Patrick Watling who was crashing in on the Royals' net. Watling tapped in the bouncing puck in stride as the OT hero for Wheeling's second win against Reading this season as the Nailers take the first of two consecutive meetings with the Royals at home.

The Royals stay in Wheeling to take on the Nailers Wednesday, Feb. 23rd, at 7:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.

UPCOMING GAMES

READING PREMIUM NIGHT PRESENTED BY SLY FOX TAPHOUSE - 3/5/22

$1 Reading Premium drafts

Scout Night

Frank DiChiara bobblehead giveaway presented by Savage Auto Group

Coaster giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

Specialty jersey

Affiliation Night - 3/18/22

Affiliation Night presented by Enersys

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental

Gritty Appearance

Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway, presented by Savage Auto Group

PA Lotto giveaway

Specialty jersey

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.