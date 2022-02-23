Lions Fall to the Mariners 6-1

February 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







A 7:00 p.m. start tonight with the Maine Mariners as the opposition marked the first of a seven-game (over 11 days) homestand for the Lions.

The Mariners got on the board early when Patrick Shea opened the scoring in the first period. But it didn't take long for Olivier Archambault to even the score for the Lions with assists going to Anthony Nellis and Olivier Galipeau. Brendan Robins' goal later in the period regained the lead for the Mariners, and the teams went into the intermission with Maine leading 2-1.

In the second period Maine's Micheal Kim extended the Mariners' lead to 3-1, and that turned out to be the only goal of the period.

Very early in the third period the Mariners' continued their goalscoring ways with two more tallies, one each from Cameron Askew and Connor Bleackley. Finally at the midway point of the third Maine's Zack Malatesta took advantage of the Lions having pulled goalkeeper Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo for an extra attacker and his empty net goal made the final score 6-1.

The Lions next game is February 25 when the visitors to Colisée Vidéotron will be the Newfoundland Growlers.

