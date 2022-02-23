Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs. Stringrays

February 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-21-4-3) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (16-26-5-0)

February 23, 2022 | 7:05 PM | Regular Season Game #45

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Logan Gruhl (29)

Linesmen: Antoine Bujold-Roux (72), Brady Fagan (89)

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/3rRYPH0

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45pm

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

STINGRAYS SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (6-3-1-1) Home: (3-1-1-0) Away: (3-2-0-1)

Last Meeting:

February 15, 2022 Greenville 6 at South Carolina 2

Next Meeting:

February 2, 2022 Greenville vs South Carolina

QUICK BITS

SHORTCOMING SUNDAY:

The Swamp Rabbits fell to the Atlanta Gladiators in a 5-1 contest on Sunday afternoon in Duluth. Atlanta was off to a hot start, scoring three goals in the first period, Kameron Kielly scored the first of the game at 4:10 of the first. Sanghoon Shin scored at 5:19 followed by Cody Sylvester at 12:24. In the second period, Sylvester added another goal, putting Atlanta ahead 4-0. D'Artagnan Joly put the Swamp Rabbits on the board at the 14:57 mark. Derek Topatigh scored the game's final goal 8:00 into the third period. Despite outshooting the Gladiators 28-27, the Swamp Rabbits were overpowered by a hot Atlanta offense.

SCOUTING THE STINGRAYS:

The Swamp Rabbits play host to the Stingrays on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Stingrays are currently in last place in the South Division, holding a 16-26-5-0 record; going 3-6-1 in the last ten games. The Rays are ranked last (27th) in the ECHL in goals this season and have been outscored 158-114 in games this season. Justin Florek leads the Stingrays team in points with 31 in 45 games (14g, 17a) Andrew Cherniwchan is the leading goal scorer with 16 in his 36 games this season. Ryan Bednard has been the main goaltender for the Stingrays, recording a 3.08GAA, .896SV% and a 10-13-2-0 record. Bednard is tied with Dylan Wells of the Norfolk Admirals for the most shootout wins in the ECHL with three. Conversely, he has the third most losses in the ECHL (13).

PECS GOT POINTS:

Liam Pecararo's 22-game point streak came to an end on Friday night against the Gladiators. Friday's game marks the first time since November 15, 2021 that Pecararo failed to record a point, and is only the fifth time that has happened this season. During the 22-game streak Pecararo recorded 37 points on 18 goals and 19 assists. Pecararo leads the Swamp Rabbits in points (41) and his streak was the longest in the ECHL since the 2007-08 season.

IN COME INGHAM:

Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham has returned to the Swamp Rabbits after a stint in the AHL with the Ontario Reign. Ingham has appeared in 5 games with the Reign this season and holds a 2-2-1-0 record. Ingham's last appearance for the Swamp Rabbits came on January 7th, he holds a 5-3-1-1 record, 3.22GAA and .895SV%.

LETHY LEAVIN':

As Jacob Ingham returns from the Ontario Reign, John Lethemon will take his place on the AHL squad. Lethemon holds an 8-9-1-2 record, 2.40GAA and .914SV%. In his second professional season, Lethemon looks to make his AHL debut with the Reign after 45 total games in the ECHL.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Orlando to take on the 45-19-3-0 Solar Bears on Sunday afternoon. The Solar Bears hold fourth place in the South Division and hold a 5-4-1 record over their last 10 games. Tristan Langan leads the Solar Bears offense, scoring 30 points in 28 games this season (9g, 21A). With Langan inactive, the points leader is Michael Brodzinki, Tyler Bird leads the team with 13 goals. Brad Barone has been the main goaltender for Orlando, he holds an 18-10-2-0 record, 2.46GAA and .972SV%. Barone Leads the ECHL in wins and minutes and is ranked second for saves (957) and save percentage.

