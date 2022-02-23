Everblades Thump Solar Bears for Third Straight Win

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades scored early and often, Michael Neville scored two goals, Dylan Vander Esch collected three points and Parker Gahagen recorded his third shutout of the season, as the Blades knocked off the Orlando Solar Bears 6-0 in an impressive showing Wednesday night at Hertz Arena. With the victory, the Everblades (27-15-4-4) extended their current winning streak to three games, while the team registered at least one point in their sixth straight game, posting a 4-0-1-1 mark over that stretch. Orlando (25-20-3-0) lost for the third time in four games.

The opening period was all Everblades and foreshadowed what was to come, as the home team rode an 18-7 edge in shots and claimed a 2-0 lead after the game's first 20 minutes. Jake Jaremko started things off by smacking home a shot from the edge of the left circle off a centering pass from John McCarron who displayed some fancy footwork behind the Orlando goal. Jaremko's 11th goal of the season came right at the 5:00 mark of the first period. Blake Winiecki also was credited with an assist.

The Blades doubled their first-period lead to 2-0 as Neville put home a rebound off a shot by Joe Pendenza at the 14:54 mark for his second goal of the season. Pendenza and Vander Esch both registered assists on the play.

In the second period, the rout was on, as the Everblades scored three goals to open a 5-0 lead. Neville potted his second goal of the contest at the 3:50 mark, cranking home a slap shot from just inside the blue line to add to the Florida lead. Jordan Sambrook collected an assist, while Pendenza recorded his second helper of the game.

At the 6:24 mark, Kyle Neuber got in on the scoring at 6:24 to put the Blades ahead 4-0 and immediately sent Orlando starting netminder and ECHL wins leader Brad Barone (18-11-2-0) to an early exit. Neuber stuffed in a Kody McDonald centering feed for his fifth goal of the year. Not wanting to be left out, McDonald notched his fourth goal of the season at the 12:02 mark, skating through traffic and going top shelf, with assists going to Jake McLaughlin and Vander Esch, who recorded his second of the contest.

In the third period, Vander Esch closed out the scoring with his 10th goal of the year with 1:14 to play. Jaremko added an assist, while Tyler Nanne picked up his first helper in a Blades sweater.

Florida outshot Orlando 37-26, and Gagahen (10-7-1-1) registered 26 saves en route to his 10th win and third shutout of the season.

For the 13th time in ECHL history, neither team was whistled for a penalty in the contest.

With a four-game homestand having come to a close, the Everblades will take to the road for the next three games. The Blades will head first to Jacksonville for a Friday night contest against the Icemen at 7:00 pm. Following the pitstop in North Florida, the squad will head north for a pair of games against the South Carolina Stingrays. The rivals will faceoff Saturday at 6:05 pm and Sunday at 3:05 pm.

After the weekend trip north, the Everblades will return to action to open a seven-game homestand on Wednesday, March 2 with a 7:30 pm tilt versus the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the first game in a three-game series between the clubs at Hertz Arena. As Southwest Florida hockey fans have come to know and love, every Wednesday home game at The Swamp features some awesome Hump Day deals, including $3 John Morrell hot dogs and Bud Light drafts. Also, college students can show a valid student ID at the Fifth Third Box Office to purchase their student ticket for only $5.

