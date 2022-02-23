ECHL Transactions - February 23
February 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 23, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Sacha Roy, D
Newfoundland:
Nick Pastorious, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Jacksonville:
Roshen Jaswal, D from Maine
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Mareks Mitens, G assigned by Utica
Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG
Allen:
Add Nolan Kneen, D returned from loan to Charlotte
Add Ben Carroll, D activated from reserve
Delete Chad Costello, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Ben Masella, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kody McDonald, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris McKay, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Aleardi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)
Delete Stephen Desrocher, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/14)
Fort Wayne:
Add Kylor Wall, D signed contract, added to active roster
Greenville:
Add Brett Kemp, F activated from reserve
Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Evan Wardley, D activated from reserve
Indy:
Add Ryan Valentini, F activated from reserve
Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Brandon Fortunato, D returned from loan to Charlotte
Maine:
Add Zachary Bouthillier, G activated from reserve
Delete Callum Booth, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Nathan Noel, F activated from Injured Reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Michael Bullion, G traded to Atlanta [2/22]
Orlando:
Add Sean Avery, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Sean Avery, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Zach Court, F activated from reserve
Delete Christian Evers, D traded to Indy (p.m.)
Reading:
Add Logan Flodell, G added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
South Carolina:
Add Kristian Stead, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Barret Kirwin, F activated from reserve
Delete Karl Boudrias, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Ethan Price, F activated from reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve
