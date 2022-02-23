ECHL Transactions - February 23

February 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 23, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Sacha Roy, D

Newfoundland:

Nick Pastorious, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Jacksonville:

Roshen Jaswal, D from Maine

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Mareks Mitens, G assigned by Utica

Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG

Allen:

Add Nolan Kneen, D returned from loan to Charlotte

Add Ben Carroll, D activated from reserve

Delete Chad Costello, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Ben Masella, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kody McDonald, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris McKay, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Aleardi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)

Delete Stephen Desrocher, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/14)

Fort Wayne:

Add Kylor Wall, D signed contract, added to active roster

Greenville:

Add Brett Kemp, F activated from reserve

Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Evan Wardley, D activated from reserve

Indy:

Add Ryan Valentini, F activated from reserve

Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Brandon Fortunato, D returned from loan to Charlotte

Maine:

Add Zachary Bouthillier, G activated from reserve

Delete Callum Booth, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Nathan Noel, F activated from Injured Reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Michael Bullion, G traded to Atlanta [2/22]

Orlando:

Add Sean Avery, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Sean Avery, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Zach Court, F activated from reserve

Delete Christian Evers, D traded to Indy (p.m.)

Reading:

Add Logan Flodell, G added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

South Carolina:

Add Kristian Stead, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Barret Kirwin, F activated from reserve

Delete Karl Boudrias, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Ethan Price, F activated from reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from February 23, 2022

