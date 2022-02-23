Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: February 23, 2022

ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (25-19-3-0 / .564) battle the Florida Everblades (26-15-4-4 / .612 tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. It is the 10th of 15 meetings between Orlando and Florida this season, with the Solar Bears owning a 5-4-0-0 record against the Everblades following a 5-4 overtime win on Feb. 13 at home.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Brad Barone is projected to make his 13th consecutive start for the Solar Bears tonight, which will move him past Martin Ouellette for sole possession of the most consecutive starts in team history. Since beginning his run on Jan. 23 at Maine, the goaltender has gone 6-5-1 since Jan. 23 at Maine with a 2.47 goals-against average, a .924 save percentage and one shutout.

Orlando is 19-5-2-0 when scoring a goal in the first period; Orlando is also 12-2-1-0 when not allowing a first-period goal.

Orlando is 17-2-1-0 when scoring first.

Tyler Bird has six points (4g-2a) in his last seven games.

The Solar Bears are 14-4-3-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

Shawn Element is expected to make his Solar Bears debut tonight.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a VyStar Solar Bears Sunday. VyStar Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to the game - learn more by visiting vystarcu.org/solarbears.

