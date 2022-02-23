Stingrays Power Past Rivals in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC - South Carolina's power play propelled the Stingrays (17-26-5-0) to a 4-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-22-4-3) as they collected three power play goals for the second time in the last three games.

The Stingrays broke through first at the 9:40 mark of the opening period with Shane Walsh's first goal of the season on the man advantage. Ryan Dmowksi fed the puck to Walsh inside the left circle, where the fifth-year pro slid one through the five hole of Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham for the 1-0 lead.

Half a minute later, Greenville answered right back with defenseman Alec Rauhauser's tally to tie the game. Nikita Pavlychev waited for things to develop and sent the puck from behind the Stingray's goal to the front of the net, where Rauhauser one-timed the puck past Ryan Bednard for his second goal of the season.

South Carolina regained their lead with help from another power play over the halfway point in the second frame as Jordan Subban found the back of the net for his sixth goal of the year. Barret Kirwin backhanded a puck from the boards to Subban at the left point, where he squared up and fired a shot past Ingham. Justin Florek provided a screen on the netminder that led to Subban's tally.

Almost a minute and a half later, Dmowski added to the Stingrays lead with a breakaway goal. Subban picked up a loose puck from Andrew Cherniwchan and rocketed an outlet pass to Dmowski. The forward raced past two Swamp Rabbits defenders and fired a snapshot short-side for his ninth of goal the season.

The Stingrays added the game's fourth and final goal 11 minutes into the third period on the team's third power play goal of the night. Greg DiTomaso ripped a one-timer from the left circle that banked off Dmowski who corralled the loose puck from his feet and chipped the puck into the back of the net for his second goal of the game and a 4-1 final score.

The Stingrays complete their five-game road trip tomorrow, February 24th, at 7:00pm in Georgia against the Atlanta Gladiators at the Gas South Arena.

