Growlers Fall to the Thunder 7-4

The Newfoundland Growlers dropped their second game in a row to the Adirondack Thunder Wednesday night in Glens Falls, New York by a score of 7-4

The Thunder opened the scoring just 15 seconds into the game when Patrick Grasso tipped the puck behind Growlers goalie Eric Cormier. Tyler Irvine added another for the Thunder in the first period before the Growlers got their first goal of the game, a slap shot blast from Noel Hoefenmayer.

The Growlers put together an impressive second period where they registered 3 goals and 21 shots on net. The goals came from Todd Skirving, Marcus Power, and Orrin Centazzo. The Thunder managed to break up the Newfoundland Offense by adding two goals of their own in the second to send the teams into the third period tied at 4.

The Growlers ran out of gas in the third and could no longer get the puck behind Thunder goaltender, Mareks Mitens while Adirondack added the more goals in the third, including one empty netter to secure a 7-4 victory over the road-weary Growlers who were playing their 5th game in 6 nights.

Quick Hits

Nathan Noel returned to the lineup but was held off the scoresheet.

Zach O'Brien and Ben Finkelstein both registered 2 assists.

Orrin Centazzo had 2 points, 1 goal and 1 assist.

Three Stars:

1. ADK - P. Grasso

2. ADK - S. Harper

3. ADK - T. Irvine

